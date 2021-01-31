Previous
Day 31: It's Starting !!!! by jeanniec57
Day 31: It's Starting !!!!

We are in for at least 24" of snow. We have already had 14" ... what's 10 more?
31st January 2021

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
