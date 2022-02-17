Previous
Day 48: Engagement by jeanniec57
Photo 1848

Day 48: Engagement

One of the 4 year olds in my group gave me this ring. All the other educators here at work are jealous!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
