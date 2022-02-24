Previous
Day 55: A Day of Sharing ? by jeanniec57
Photo 1855

Day 55: A Day of Sharing ?

Nasty weather is coming our way ... and it's dreary today but I managed to get home from work early enough to catch these two! Dark-eyed Junco and Black-capped Chickadee.
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
