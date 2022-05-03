Previous
Day 123: Working Hard by jeanniec57
Photo 1923

Day 123: Working Hard

He has three nests going and the female is just watching ...he's trying hard to impress her!
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
