Photo 2032
Day 234: No Rain ... just a Spittle Bug !
Spittlebugs are known for the frothy spittle mass they produce while feeding on plants.
They feed on a variety of plants like ornamental grasses, roses, chrysanthemums, clover, strawberries, herbs and many other garden plants.
Spittlebug nymphs pierce the plant stems and suck plant juices.
In most cases, especially on annuals and perennials, spittlebug feeding is not damaging to plants.
If too many spittlebugs are present, feeding can cause leaves to lose their shape.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2033
photos
22
followers
17
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
