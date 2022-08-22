Day 234: No Rain ... just a Spittle Bug !

Spittlebugs are known for the frothy spittle mass they produce while feeding on plants.



They feed on a variety of plants like ornamental grasses, roses, chrysanthemums, clover, strawberries, herbs and many other garden plants.



Spittlebug nymphs pierce the plant stems and suck plant juices.



In most cases, especially on annuals and perennials, spittlebug feeding is not damaging to plants.



If too many spittlebugs are present, feeding can cause leaves to lose their shape.

