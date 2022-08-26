Previous
Next
Day 238: Artist --- I am NOT ! by jeanniec57
Photo 2038

Day 238: Artist --- I am NOT !

I am open to suggestions how to improve this ... my friend talked me into going with her to the art class ... I don't have any artsy bones in my body!
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sure better than I could have done!
August 26th, 2022  
JeannieC57
@milaniet Thank you ... I just don't know what to do about shadows ... I tried ! LOL
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise