Day 283: Honey !!!!!!!!!! by jeanniec57
Day 283: Honey !!!!!!!!!!

Honey from our bees at work --- it is so good !
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
