Previous
Next
Day 336: If I give a rat a cracker ... by jeanniec57
Photo 2136

Day 336: If I give a rat a cracker ...

they will enjoy a yummy treat ... I left the pack open and they were a bit stale for me but the rat family had no problem accepting "stale" bits !
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise