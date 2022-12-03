Previous
Day 337: Christmas Spiders by jeanniec57
Day 337: Christmas Spiders

I make these spiders every year at craft night at work and all month long for presents for friends and families.

There are tons of versions of the Christmas Spider story all over the "net". It is a German or Ukraine story. Although other countries have their own versions as well.
JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
