Previous
Next
Day 338: WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!! by jeanniec57
Photo 2138

Day 338: WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!

I was in such a bad mood leaving work ... all my co-workers either had the day off or left early for one thing or another leaving me to wrap up the day and shut down the building.

This was my reward for working late ... nature reminds me there are gifts everywhere if I just LOOK.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
I would say "and that's why they left you to it, so you could enjoy this wonderful sight". Lovely photo
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise