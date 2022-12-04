Sign up
Photo 2138
Day 338: WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was in such a bad mood leaving work ... all my co-workers either had the day off or left early for one thing or another leaving me to wrap up the day and shut down the building.
This was my reward for working late ... nature reminds me there are gifts everywhere if I just LOOK.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2138
photos
22
followers
17
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Lesley Aldridge
ace
I would say "and that's why they left you to it, so you could enjoy this wonderful sight". Lovely photo
December 8th, 2022
close