Day 339: Red Tail Hawk

Lazarus is one of the best education birds we have here at the wildlife center where I work. He was hit by a car and sustained severe injuries that left us no choice but to have our veterinarian amputate his wing. He has adjusted this is new way of living with style and grace .... USUALLY ... he is pretty dignified.



When I went to feed him, he has this downy fluff on his head.



Only he could pull this look off ... and sooner or later he will rub the feather off.