Day 346: Saw-Whet

This sweet owl was found in a person's yard. Nothing wrong that we can see ... going for a full exam before release.



Saw-whet owls are the smallest here in PA but they are not the smallest in the world. The Northern Saw-whet Owl is practically bursting with attitude. Where mice and other small mammals are concerned this fierce, silent owl is anything but cute. One of the most common owls in forests across northern North America (and across the U.S. in winter), saw-whets are highly nocturnal and seldom seen. Their high-pitched too-too-too call is a common evening sound in evergreen mountain forests from January through May.