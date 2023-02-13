Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2209
Day 44: Can't save them all ....
This is the victim of a window strike. Learn how to keep birds from flying into windows... we can't save them all.
13th February 2023
13th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2215
photos
23
followers
18
following
606% complete
View this month »
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Have that same problem, too - tried everything I can think of to keep them from flying full speed into the window.
February 19th, 2023
JeannieC57
@milaniet
I am writing an article for the paper ... I will share my findings. I don't have this problem at home ... a woman brought this poor bird to us and it died in our care.
February 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close