Day 44: Can't save them all .... by jeanniec57
Day 44: Can't save them all ....

This is the victim of a window strike. Learn how to keep birds from flying into windows... we can't save them all.
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
Have that same problem, too - tried everything I can think of to keep them from flying full speed into the window.
February 19th, 2023  
JeannieC57
@milaniet I am writing an article for the paper ... I will share my findings. I don't have this problem at home ... a woman brought this poor bird to us and it died in our care.
February 19th, 2023  
