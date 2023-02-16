Previous
Next
Day 47: GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR! by jeanniec57
Photo 2212

Day 47: GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!

I cannot get a balance for this card from the website. I will find out when I go to the store. I think the balance is $0.00 but I don't want to toss it before I know for sure.
16th February 2023 16th Feb 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I can feel your grr!
February 19th, 2023  
JeannieC57
@milaniet LOL ......... I will have the store scan it for me. The website had me jumping through ridiculous hoops for a simple balance.
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise