Photo 2241
Day Happy St. Patrick's Day
I am a mix of heritages but mostly Irish. I have traced the family name back to the 1700's in Ireland.
This glass and it's matching partner made it all the way back from Ireland in 1974.
My favorite Irish blessing:
May you always find three welcomes in life, in a garden during summer, at a hearth during winter and in the hearts of friends throughout all your years.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
