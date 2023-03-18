Previous
Day 75: Ready, Set, Let Me Go ! by jeanniec57
Day 75: Ready, Set, Let Me Go !

As soon as the weather temperatures stay steady, this wood turtle can go back to the area where he was found. He had an ear infection we were treating him for and had to "over-winter" him.
We will be glad to send him on his way.
