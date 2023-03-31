Previous
Day 90: When it's late ... tick tock .... by jeanniec57
Day 90: When it's late ... tick tock ....

My grandmother's watch does not tick or tock anymore ... I want it fixed....
31st March 2023

JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Michelle
Such a beautiful watch, I hope you can get it fixed
April 1st, 2023  
