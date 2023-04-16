Previous
Day 106: He's Baaaaaaaaaaaaack ! by jeanniec57
Photo 2271

Day 106: He's Baaaaaaaaaaaaack !

The phoebes are back ...well the male is ... he's making a nest to impress his mate !
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sweet shot
April 16th, 2023  
