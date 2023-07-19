Day 200: TRIGGER WARNING FOR SOME !

It's not my intent to scare anyone... this snake is a 1000% harmless snake. He is the newest snake to join the educational line-up of animals that we use at work to teach people about the environment.



I was presenting a lesson on snakes and a little girl by the name of Paisley slowly allowed me to gain her trust when I said this snake would not harm her. It took some doing. When I learned her name I asked if I could name him by using her name.



Because this snake is a male, he needed to be named "Brad Paisley" because he's from the west!



Western hognose snakes ...

...get their name from the upturned scale at the end of their snout which they use to dig in loose sand and soil.



...mimic a rattlesnake for protection.



...flop around in an elaborate display of dying to fake out predators.



... will stick out their tongue and flip on their backs until the threat has passed.



...will strike out with their mouths closed in an attempt to be left alone.