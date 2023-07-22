Previous
Next
Day 203: Work, work, work.... by jeanniec57
Photo 2364

Day 203: Work, work, work....

it was a long week and longer weekend. I had to work both days. This is my reward after putting the educational Red tail hawk back in his enclosure.

Thank you, Laz, for being an exceptional ambassador for your feathered friends.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise