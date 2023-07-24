Previous
Day 205: Kestrel Release
Day 205: Kestrel Release

The kestrel was ready to go! She earned her freedom and pulled through her injury. I had the pleasure of releasing her into these farm fields and stood in awe as she circled overhead and out of sight!
24th July 2023

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
