Day 232: Opossum Skull Art by jeanniec57
Day 232: Opossum Skull Art

I suck at drawing ... I need to do some work on this although honestly I don't see it improving.

I promised my art teacher I would not give up.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely ace
I looks pretty good to me. I struggle drawing a straight line and my head and my hand are not coordinated when it comes to drawing.
August 20th, 2023  
