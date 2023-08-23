Previous
Day 235: Eagle Underwear by jeanniec57
Photo 2396

Day 235: Eagle Underwear

This soft and downy feather is the kind that keeps eagles and other birds warm in the harshest weather. I was cleaning cages today and couldn't resist snapping this image looking through the peep hole in the Bald Eagle's cage.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting shot especially in monochrome
August 24th, 2023  
JeannieC57
@ankers70 Thank you... I work with injured wildlife...
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise