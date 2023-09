Day 257: WOW ... what a cool bug !

Large Tolype: My husband spotted this very cool critter ... I had to look up some information about it ... I wondered why it was in our woods. It turns out its food is birches and oaks which we have tons of in our yard.



Common host plants include apple, plum, cherry, apricot, almond, birch, poplar, oak, beech and citrus trees.