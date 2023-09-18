Previous
Day 260: Turtle Trek! by jeanniec57
Day 260: Turtle Trek!

I watched the box turtle at work climb up this hide log and then he sat there under the light for almost an hour. I guess he was cold???

Box turtles don't usually climb over obstacles but I guess if there's a will; there's a way!
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
