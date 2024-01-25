Previous
Day 25 by jeanniec57
It's late ... I have no photo of the day ... I am trying to not be too loud while I search for a subject ... VOILA ! Our solar lantern ... it will have to do !
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
