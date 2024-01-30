Previous
Day 30 by jeanniec57
Photo 2543

Day 30

I am glad this plant doesn't require a lot of water ... I will wait on the watering for this plant !

This is what I do on a lunch break ...... LOL
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise