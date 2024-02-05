Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2548
Day 36: Art
My husband hung my fluid art project for me tonight ... I tried to use the colors of the paneling in my art project. I am super happy with the frame (thanks to him) and the way it turned out!!!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2548
photos
26
followers
22
following
698% complete
View this month »
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A14 5G
Taken
5th February 2024 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue
Cleverley done. Perfect colour matching with the walls
February 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close