Day 262: Bedhead Red ! by jeanniec57
Day 262: Bedhead Red !

This young Red Tail Hawk will be released at work this coming weekend if the weather is good... weather has been crappy the last few days...
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
