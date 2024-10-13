Sign up
Photo 2735
Day 286: Minerva The Barn Owl
At work we gave photographers an opportunity to get up close and personal with the raptors at our center. The money raised will supply housing, food and medication for our raptors that are long-time residents and cannot be released again.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
0
0
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2737
photos
23
followers
24
following
