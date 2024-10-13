Previous
Next
Day 286: Minerva The Barn Owl by jeanniec57
Photo 2735

Day 286: Minerva The Barn Owl

At work we gave photographers an opportunity to get up close and personal with the raptors at our center. The money raised will supply housing, food and medication for our raptors that are long-time residents and cannot be released again.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

JeannieC57

ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise