Day 16 Screech Owl by jeanniec57
Day 16 Screech Owl

This is Otis and he lives at the rehabilitation center for wildlife where I work. I had him out for 5th graders and decided I needed a photo !

OBVIOUSLY ... I post-processed him a little !
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
