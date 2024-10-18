Sign up
Photo 2743
Day 292 OK.........
I am going to halt the aging ... but will continue to take presents !
Shopping spree, dinner and being loved by my husband of 45 years. I am blessed.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw I’m feeling the love.
October 19th, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
@wakelys
I don't know what I did to find such a wonderful man!
October 19th, 2024
