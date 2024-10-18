Previous
Day 292 OK......... by jeanniec57
Photo 2743

Day 292 OK.........

I am going to halt the aging ... but will continue to take presents !
Shopping spree, dinner and being loved by my husband of 45 years. I am blessed.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely ace
Aw I’m feeling the love.
October 19th, 2024  
JeannieC57 ace
@wakelys I don't know what I did to find such a wonderful man!
October 19th, 2024  
