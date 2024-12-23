Previous
Next
Day 358: Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr Winter Has Arrived! by jeanniec57
Photo 2773

Day 358: Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr Winter Has Arrived!

No more days in the 50s ...it's officially time to to get out the cold winter gear !
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

JeannieC57

ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They look snug and cosy knits.
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact