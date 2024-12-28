Previous
Next
Day 363 Awwwwwwwwwww by jeanniec57
Photo 2778

Day 363 Awwwwwwwwwww

My friend gifted me this little snowman for Christmas ..."he" is staying out for the entire winter.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

JeannieC57

ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact