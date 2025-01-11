Previous
Real & Fake by jeanniec57
The snow is real ... we had two inches to shovel and while I was helping shovel, of course I had to take a picture ! The icicles are not real!!!

I was given this old bird cage by a friend long ago and it sits outside and the "foliage" changes with the seasons.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Rarely do we get that much snow here.
January 11th, 2025  
Michelle
I’m glad the snows with you, the icicles are pretty and look real!
January 11th, 2025  
