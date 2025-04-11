Previous
Great read ........ by jeanniec57
Photo 2823

Great read ........

it's been a cold and rainy day ...and it's a cold and rainy night ...under the covers with a cup of tea and my book !
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
