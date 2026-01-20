Sign up
Previous
Photo 2845
Day 20 BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!
It was 3 degrees when I left for work this morning BUT I was prepared and was toasty warm while I tended to the birds of prey that are outside all winter long in their enclosures.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Corinne
ace
Looks very cold !
January 21st, 2026
