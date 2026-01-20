Previous
Day 20 BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!! by jeanniec57
Photo 2845

Day 20 BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!

It was 3 degrees when I left for work this morning BUT I was prepared and was toasty warm while I tended to the birds of prey that are outside all winter long in their enclosures.
20th January 2026

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Corinne ace
Looks very cold !
January 21st, 2026  
