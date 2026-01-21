Day 21 Barred Owl

This fellow was clipped by a car and was very lucky ! He is going to be released this weekend... I am sure his mate will be a little annoyed. He said he was going for dinner and came back 8 days later! Haha.



Here are some Barred Owl facts:



The Barred Owl's call often sounds like they're asking, "Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?"



Barred Owls don't have visible ears, but don't let their rounded heads fool you. These birds are expert listeners. Their ears are asymmetrically placed which helps them pinpoint prey in total darkness.



They're mostly nocturnal, but Barred Owls will also hunt during the day. They are "crepuscular".



Barred Owls have big, dark brown eyes. Unlike many owls who flaunt those piercing yellow eyes, Barred Owls are all about that soulful stare.Some say their gaze is comforting. Others say it's like being silently judged by a woodland librarian. Either way, you won't forget it.



Owls can't move their eyes in their sockets - they turn their heads up to 270 degrees. They don't spin their heads around in a complete circle. They are owls - not Linda Blair!



"Barred" comes from the horizontal brown and white bars on their chest and vertical streaks on their belly. It's a pattern combo that only owls can pull off without looking like an optical illusion.



These birds are territorial, especially during breeding season.They'll dive bomb hawks and chase off other owls.



Barred Owls are monogamous and usually mate for life. They also tend to return to the same nesting spot every year. Once a pair has found their dream tree cavity (think studio apartment with excellent branch views), they'll cozy up and raise their chicks there season after season.



Baby Barred Owls (also called owlets) leave the nest at just 4 to 5 weeks old, which is before they can fly. They jump out of the nest and climb around the branches using their beak and claws. It's called branching.



Barred Owls are native to eastern North America, but they've expanded westward over the past few decades.This expansion hasn't been great news for the endangered Northern Spotted Owl, whose territory is now being overtaken by these louder, larger cousins.

