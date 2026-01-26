Sign up
Previous
Photo 2851
Over a FOOT of snow ...
HOLY cow .....it blew and snowed like mad !
My poor husband ... I shoveled around the carport and vehicles and made him a path and got out of the way !
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
0
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2851
