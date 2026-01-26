Previous
Over a FOOT of snow ... by jeanniec57
Photo 2851

Over a FOOT of snow ...

HOLY cow .....it blew and snowed like mad !
My poor husband ... I shoveled around the carport and vehicles and made him a path and got out of the way !
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact