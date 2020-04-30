Previous
Working from home by jeannieuk
12 / 365

Working from home

My working from home view. Barry mumbles under his breath when he is annoyed with people.

In addition to the typical British insults of plonker, wanker, and arse, I’ve heard him use dick spring and toss pot, which are new to me!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Jeannie

@jeannieuk
3% complete

