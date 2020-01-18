Sign up
Photo 383
Jack, where have you gone?
Well, the weather outside was lousy and then I remembered I had this old typewriter downstairs. So, started to play around a bit with it. The Shining came to mind. So, here is a bit of a nod to Jack Torrance.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Gary Tipsword
@jeetee
Finished my 365 project in 2016. Since then, I pop in every once in awhile to see what everyone is up to and post...
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#shadow
,
#b&w
,
#antique
,
#typewriter
,
#shining
,
#wabisabi
