Swayin' in the Wind

What do I do when I can't come up with an idea? Well, go take a photo walk at the botanical garden of course. Came across these bright magenta colored flowers hanging down and just loved the color and texture of the spiky leaves. Since they were up about 7 feet in the air, had to shoot handheld since the tripod won't go that far. A little tricky especially with the slight depth of field, but it kinda worked. Enjoy.