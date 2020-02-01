Previous
A Spatter of Spaghetti by jeetee
Photo 385

A Spatter of Spaghetti

A simple still life of a bit of spaghetti in a green vase sitting on my granddaughter's art apron. I liked the color contrasts. Shot from above.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Gary Tipsword

ace
@jeetee
Finished my 365 project in 2016. Since then, I pop in every once in awhile to see what everyone is up to and post...
105% complete

