Photo 392
Order in Chaos
Not much there, but I guess, that's what I kind of like about it. I tend to be drawn to minimal images anyway. Kind of makes you contemplate a bit I hope.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
1
Gary Tipsword
ace
@jeetee
Finished my 365 project in 2016. Since then, I pop in every once in awhile to see what everyone is up to and post...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd April 2020 11:31am
b&w
blackandwhite
macro
abstract
chaos
order
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Good one. And the purpose is commendable. We should take advantage of this forced stop to contemplate.
April 5th, 2020
