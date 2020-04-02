Previous
Order in Chaos by jeetee
Order in Chaos

Not much there, but I guess, that's what I kind of like about it. I tend to be drawn to minimal images anyway. Kind of makes you contemplate a bit I hope.
2nd April 2020

Gary Tipsword

ace
@jeetee
Domenico Dodaro ace
Good one. And the purpose is commendable. We should take advantage of this forced stop to contemplate.
April 5th, 2020  
