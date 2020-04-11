Sign up
Photo 393
Toy Reindeer
Looking for inspiration, I came across a photo by Abelardo Morell entitled "Toy Horse" from a project he did called "Childhood". Made me think of my granddaughter. So, here is my homage to Abelardo Morell's photo. Hope you enjoy.
Here is a link to the image that inspired me:
http://www.abelardomorell.net/project/childhood/#jp-carousel-493
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Gary Tipsword
ace
@jeetee
Finished my 365 project in 2016. Since then, I pop in every once in awhile to see what everyone is up to and post...
Views
3
365
NIKON D750
11th April 2020 9:43am
