Toy Reindeer by jeetee
Photo 393

Toy Reindeer

Looking for inspiration, I came across a photo by Abelardo Morell entitled "Toy Horse" from a project he did called "Childhood". Made me think of my granddaughter. So, here is my homage to Abelardo Morell's photo. Hope you enjoy.

Here is a link to the image that inspired me:
http://www.abelardomorell.net/project/childhood/#jp-carousel-493
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Gary Tipsword

