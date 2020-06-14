Sign up
Photo 401
Defiance
"There is no week nor day nor hour when tyranny may not enter upon this country, if the people lose their roughness and spirit of defiance."
- Walt Whitman
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Gary Tipsword
ace
@jeetee
Finished my 365 project in 2016. Since then, I pop in every once in awhile to see what everyone is up to and post...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th June 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
hands
,
protest
,
gritty
,
defiance
