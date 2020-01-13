Sign up
Photo 1062
Suit you Sir!
Dress rehearsal today for the pantomime, so I'd better try on my suit for size. I guess there weren't any weddings or funerals last year as I found the missing tie still in the pocket!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Jeff Witts
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
