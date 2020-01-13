Previous
Next
Suit you Sir! by jeff
Photo 1062

Suit you Sir!

Dress rehearsal today for the pantomime, so I'd better try on my suit for size. I guess there weren't any weddings or funerals last year as I found the missing tie still in the pocket!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise