A long climb by jeff
Photo 1093

A long climb

And that's just to reach the foot of the Gazebo. (Don't believe people who say Norfolk is flat!)
I didn't go to the top today because there were already others up there, but the views are spectacular.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
