Park bench by jeff
Photo 1138

Park bench

I've walked round these woods so many times now that I reckon they should erect a park bench with my name on it. But meanwhile I'll just have to make do with this pile of logs for a sit down.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
