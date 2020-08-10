Sign up
Photo 1181
Good to be back
First time inside Blickling Hall for 5 months, for an induction course to prepare for re-opening next week.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Jeff Witts
ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
2641
photos
15
followers
30
following
323% complete
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
Tags
national trust
