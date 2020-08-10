Previous
Next
Good to be back by jeff
Photo 1181

Good to be back

First time inside Blickling Hall for 5 months, for an induction course to prepare for re-opening next week.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise